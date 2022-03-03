AIB to return €213m to shareholders

The lender swung to a full-year pretax profit of €629m from a €930m loss in 2020
Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 07:50

AIB plans to return €213m to shareholders, including a €91m directed buyback after reporting significant profit recovery last year.

The lender swung to a full-year pretax profit of €629m from a €930m loss in 2020 when it set aside almost €1.5bn to cover possible loan defaults owing to Covid-19 disruption.

It wrote back €238m of those provisions, helping to push profit towards the €1.1bn pre-exceptional pretax profit it made in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

The government announced in December that it plans to reduce its 71% stake in the bank over the coming months and AIB's finance chief told Reuters the bank's preference is to deal with the state on the buyback and that discussions are ongoing.

