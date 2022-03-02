Permanent TSB narrows losses to €21m

Permanent TSB has narrowed losses to €21m loss for 2021, down from a €166m loss in 2020.
Reporting its annual results this morning, the lender recorded a profit before tax of €17m based on total income of €361m. Its underlying operating expenses were €295m and a net impairment write-back of €1m was recorded. Non-core items of €38m were higher due to costs associated with the Ulster Bank transaction.
Permanent TSB recorded total new lending of €2.1bn last year, a 41% increase on 2020. New mortgage lending of €1.9bn grew by 45% year-on-year which outperformed the mortgage market which grew by 25%. Its market share of mortgage drawdowns grew from 15.3% at December 2020 to 17.8% at December 2021.
The bank's Chief Executive Eamonn Crowley said 2021 was a transformational year for Permanent TSB as they signed a legally binding agreement with NatWest to acquire approximately €7.6bn of the Ulster Bank's retail, SME and asset finance business in the Republic of Ireland.
"Coupled with positive organic growth, this once in a generation opportunity will enable the Bank to grow its mortgage book by over 40%, triple its SME business relative to today, increase its Branch network by c. 30%, and welcome circa 450 new colleagues to the Bank," he said.
"We are also preparing to welcome Ulster Bank deposit and current account customers who will need a new provider with an attractive offering, a strong community and customer ethos, and a nationwide branch network that is growing."