Keogh's Crisps aims to boost sales in Europe

Exports account for around a quarter of its sales.
Keogh's Crisps aims to boost sales in Europe

New accounts for Keoghs Crisps Ltd show it posted a small profit in the 12 months to the end of March last year.  Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 19:27
Gordon Deegan

Keogh’s Crisps plans to boost production by 50% in response to a surge in demand.

Tom Keogh, chief executive of the family-owned firm, said it is set to top last year’s record revenues as sales continue to rise. He hopes to have the additional capacity up and running by September, which will lead to the creation of up 12 new jobs. 

“We have just passed the 100 mark in terms of numbers employed, which is fantastic,” Mr Keogh said. The Co. Meath firm claims a 11% share of the market in the Republic and currently taps exports for around a quarter of its sales, a share which it now aims to increase significantly in the coming years.

One of its customers is Emirates Airlines whose orders have all but recovered to levels before the onset of the pandemic. Other big overseas customers include British supermarket chain Waitrose, Costco in the US, and Spinneys in Dubai. Its popcorn outsells crisps in the Middle East.        

“Our export business and airline business vanished overnight due to Covid-19 but the Irish consumer really supported Irish brands during the pandemic and we are still enjoying that increase in popularity today,” Mr Keogh said. Escalating shipping costs means the firm will focus more on European markets, he said. 

Mr Keogh was commenting on new accounts for Keoghs Crisps Ltd which show it posted a small profit in the 12 months to the end of March last year. However, the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of over €1.3m.

Read More

Fizzy drinks and crisps remain Ireland's top selling consumer brands, despite Covid spike in healthier options

More in this section

Dalata Hotel Group confident of further mainland Europe push as recovery picks up Dalata Hotel Group confident of further mainland Europe push as recovery picks up
Novartis Ringaskiddy to be sold to UK firm Sterling Novartis Ringaskiddy to be sold to UK firm Sterling
Flutter reveals tumbling earnings Flutter reveals tumbling earnings
RetailPlace: IrelandOrganisation: Keogh's Crisps
<p>The US cannabis industry saw a boom in sales during the pandemic as people turned to marijuana for relaxation and entertainment.</p>

US cannabis firm Green Thumb sees revenue high

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices