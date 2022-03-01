Novartis Ringaskiddy to transfer to UK firm Sterling

Novartis Ireland employs 1,500 people across three locations in Cork and Dublin
Companies said the agreement with Sterling will secure the continued manufacturing of medicines and significant expertise in Ringaskiddy.

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 09:12
Alan Healy

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Novartis has reached an agreement with UK firm Sterling Pharma Solutions to divest its facility in Ruingaskiddy in Cork.

As part of the agreement announced today, Sterling will produce medicines in Ireland for Novartis. Both companies said the agreement with Sterling will secure the continued manufacturing of medicines and significant expertise in Ringaskiddy.

Sterling said they foresee the continued provision of manufacturing, in a number of key areas, like cardiology, immunology and oncology to Novartis.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sterling will acquire the 111-acre site, which includes three active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing buildings, as well as support and development facilities.

The Ringaskiddy Campus recently secured a $16m investment from Novartis to manufacture a strategic raw material for a significant cardiovascular medicine. Sterling will also manufacture Novartis medicines in the areas of immunology and oncology on the site.

Novartis Ireland currently employs about 1,500 people across three locations in Cork and Dublin.

Maeve Byrne, Managing Director of Novartis Ringaskiddy said: “We are very proud of our colleagues, who have achieved an excellent reputation for high quality, reliable production over the last 27 years. We are pleased to have secured the continued manufacturing of Novartis medicines in Ringaskiddy by Sterling, as well as to support the sustainability of jobs with significant expertise."

Financial details of the sale, which is expected to close in in the final quarter of this year have not been disclosed.

