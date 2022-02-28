Rick Kelley appointed new head of Meta Ireland

Facebook’s parent company Meta has appointed Rick Kelley as the company’s new head in Ireland taking over from Gareth Lambe who led Meta Ireland for the past 10 years.
Kelley will take up his new position from April 4 and will continue to hold his current role, as global vice president of gaming and app monetisation solutions.
Originally from Boston, he joined Facebook in 2009.
In his current role, he leads an organisation that works with game developers to bring their games to people who use Facebook products through marketing and advertising. He has teams based in Dublin, and regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Prior to joining Meta, he spent seven years establishing and leading similar teams for Yahoo in both the US and Spain.
“I’m dedicated to ensuring a long and prosperous future for Meta in Ireland, its employees, and the communities it serves,” he said.
“It’s an exciting time for Meta as we are on the journey to build the metaverse and I’m excited and inspired by the prospect of leading Meta Ireland through the next chapter of its evolution.” Holding Irish citizenship, Kelley, a father of two, is an active investor, board member and advisor for numerous startups.