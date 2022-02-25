More companies close plants as Ukraine conflict begins to squeeze

The US announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of goods
More companies close plants as Ukraine conflict begins to squeeze

The move comes after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 18:18

French carmaker Renault will suspend some operations at its car assembly plants in Russia next week due to logistics bottlenecks that have caused component shortages.

The move comes after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday although Renault, which has three car assembly plants in Russia, did not specify whether its supply chain had been affected by the conflict.

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years of losses, is among Western companies most exposed to Russia, where it makes 8% of its core earnings.

Separately, a car plant in Togliatti, central Russia, may stop some assembly lines on Monday, Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz - which is controlled by Renault - said, citing persisting global shortage of electronic components. It said the plant should be fully operational on Tuesday.

The US announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of goods.

Elsewhere, tobacco giant Philip Morris International said it would temporarily suspend its operations in Ukraine, including at its factory in Kharkiv, following the Russian invasion of the country.

It follows similar moves by Carlsberg, Nestlé and Coca-Cola Bottlers. Philip Morris said it has one factory and more than 1,300 employees in the country.

Read More

UK bank Lloyds on high alert over potential Russian cyberattacks

Reuters

More in this section

Aer Lingus CEO 'optimistic' on recovery hopes despite €347m loss last year Aer Lingus CEO 'optimistic' on recovery hopes despite €347m loss last year
Stobart Air Aer Lingus records €347m loss for 2021
Nationwide Ireland Industrial disputes drop significantly below pre-pandemic levels
#UkrainePlace: RussiaPlace: FrancePlace: USAOrganisation: RenaultOrganisation: Philip Morris International
<p>Cork Opera House closed on March 12, 2020, due to Covid-19 and remained closed for the 12 months under review. File photo</p>

Cork Opera House takes €7m hit in venue's 'most difficult period'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices