Industrial disputes drop significantly below pre-pandemic levels

There were a total of three industrial disputes in progress in 2021 involving 548 workers, whereas 22,076 workers were involved in seven industrial disputes in 2020.
There was a significant decrease in industrial disputes last year compared with 2019 when there were a total of nine industrial disputes which involved almost 43,000 workers.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, there was one dispute in progress resulting in 25 days lost and involving five workers and two firms.
The information on Industrial Disputes is based on details supplied by the Industrial Relations Section, Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and on information collected directly from other sources by the Central Statistics Office.