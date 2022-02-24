Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Ridgeway Ireland, Ingenium, Inact, Teagasc, Fáilte Ireland and Fuzion Communications.

Stephen Foley has been appointed as managing director of executive search firm Ridgeway Ireland, which is part of global CEO advisory firm Teneo. Stephen is responsible for growing Ridgeway’s executive search business in the Irish market. Before joining Ridgeway, Stephen was a partner in Le Meas, an boutique executive search firm based in Dublin. He also founded and led Voyage Consulting. Prior to that, he held senior management and executive roles in Irish and International banks, most recently as head of retail banking for Danske Bank in Ireland. Stephen holds an MBA from The Open University.

Marie Gleeson has been appointed as director of consulting operations with management consultancy Ingenium in Limerick. She was previously chief strategy officer for Cognate Health and founder of NavMar Leadership. She is also a former senior officer in the Irish Navy. She commanded the LE Aoife and completed UN service in Chad. She has served the boards of BIM, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and CIPD. She is the 2021 30% Club scholar on the Smurfit Business School Diploma in Corporate Governance. She is a member of IoD, European Mentoring and Coaching Council and CIPD.

Stephen McGivern has joined the board of Inact, the Dundalk-based ERP (software and tech) systems provider to merchant, wholesale and distribution businesses. Stephen is a director of EIIS Management. He is also a consultant with Baker Tilly in Dublin, where he was a partner for nine years, and a director to a number of companies. He brings experience growing Irish companies like McArdle Skeath, Walsh Whiskey and PJ Rigney Distillery and International Brands Ltd, the makers of Gunpowder Gin. Intact is on a strategic growth phase, with a new London headquarters, and a new regional office in Cork.

Dr Siobhán Jordan is the new head of technology transfer and commercialisation in Teagasc, Ireland’s agri authority. She will develop commercialisation relationships with industry and university partners. She was previously the founder of the Interface programme in Scotland, commercialising research for all Scottish universities, research institutes and colleges, valued at £88.9m to Scotland’s economy and supporting 1,595 jobs in 2021. From Co Westmeath, she has held senior roles with the Medical Research Council, Human Genetics Unit and Scottish Enterprise. She holds degrees in Biotechnology and Process Engineering from DCU and a PhD in human genetics from TCD.

Paul Carty has been appointed as chair of Fáilte Ireland, the national tourism development authority. He was previously MD at the Guinness Storehouse, until his retirement in 2020. A trained chef, he has also worked in senior roles with the Forte Group and Le Meridien in Dublin, London, Bahrain, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. He is a former chair of ITIC (Irish Tourism Industry Confederation) and founder and former chair of AVEA (Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions). He is a fellow of the Irish Hospitality Institute and received the Irish Hotels Federation 2016 Presidents Award for his contribution to Irish tourism.

Lolly Cleary has joined Fuzion Communications as head of design. She brings experience working with brands such as ITV, BBC, All3media, InterContinental Dublin, The Marker, Kettyle Irish Foods, Linden Foods, Wexford LEO, Hook Head Oysters and The White Company. She spent the past three years with the Dunnes Stores grocery division, working on its app, grocery website and campaigns for print, online and social media. She brings skills in brand identity, motion graphics, packaging, advertising and web design. A native of Clare, Lolly studied Music, Media & Performance Technology at UL and Graphic Design at Shillington College in London.