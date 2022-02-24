Woodie's DIY helps drive record Grafton Group results

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 08:48
Geoff Percival

Building supplies group Grafton has reported record annual results for 2021, partly driven by a strong performance in its Irish division, which includes the Woodie’s DIY retail chain and Chadwicks builders’ merchants business.

Grafton posted a 25.6% increase in annual group revenues to just over £2.1bn (€2.5bn), with adjusted pre-tax profit ahead by more than 83% at £268.6m.

The results, hailed as “excellent” by Grafton’s management, were ahead of expectations and featured a “very strong performance” across all businesses.

Woodie’s and the UK-based merchanting business Selco turned in record contributions, while the likes of Chadwicks and the Isero chain of builders’ suppliers in the Netherlands showed strong gains.

Grafton said its £520m sale of its traditional merchanting business in Britain last year provides funds for further investment capacity. The group spread its international presence last year with the €200m acquisition of Finnish company IKH.

Grafton Group chief executive Gavin Slark said both of those events have been key.

He said 2021’s performance was supported by a “step change” to higher returning businesses following the divestment of the traditional division in the UK, while entering the Nordic market has introduced a new growth platform for the group.

Mr Slark said trading in the early part of 2022 has been “encouraging” and said the outlook for the year is “positive”, thanks to strong housing and RMI (repair, maintenance and improvement) markets and future investment opportunities.

