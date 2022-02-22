GSK says Dungarvan plant well-positioned for growth

Haleon will be created from the demerger of its consumer healthcare division from GSK
GSK says Dungarvan plant well-positioned for growth

The panadol facility in Dungarvan has become one of the largest manufacturing sites in GSK’s consumer health network.

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 18:31
Alan Healy

GlaxoSmithKline said its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer will be named Haleon, as the drugmaker confirmed the business will be spun off in mid-2022 as planned.

Haleon will be created from the demerger of its consumer healthcare division from GSK. In Ireland, GSK Consumer Healthcare employs 930 people. 900 are located in Dungarvan, while a 30-strong sales and commercial team based in Dublin manages the company's portfolio of products. 

Dungarvan is one of the largest manufacturing sites in GSK’s Consumer Health network. The brands include Sensodyne, Corsodyl, Centrum, and Panadol which is made in Waterford. 

Dave Barrett, Country Manager of GSK Consumer Healthcare in Ireland, said: “I am delighted to drive this exciting chapter in our company history together with the fantastic Ireland team. We will continue to be an important partner for consumers, customers and healthcare practitioners to ensure Haleon delivers better everyday health with humanity. 

"Over the past 40 years, our Panadol facility in Dungarvan has become one of the largest manufacturing sites in GSK’s Consumer Health network, producing both over-the-counter pain relief and oral healthcare products for global supply to over 70 markets. 

"We are well-positioned to grow our business in Ireland over the coming years, and we look forward to keeping our teams in Dublin and Waterford updated every step of the way.”

Conor Tolan, Site Director of GSK Dungarvan in Waterford, said: "2022 promises to be a landmark year for our dedicated 900-strong team in Dungarvan. As a focused consumer healthcare business, we will continue to supply the same portfolio of trusted global brands including Panadol and Poligrip and look forward to launching future innovations.”

The British group had previously rejected Unilever's £50bn (€60bn) bid for the consumer healthcare business in December.

