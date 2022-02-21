Aramco shares rebound to become world's third most valuable company at $2.1tn

The shares closed 4% higher on Monday to boost the oil giant's market valuation by $83bn (€73bn) to $2.1tn (€1.85tn)
Aramco is “on track” to raise its crude-production capacity to 13m barrels a day from 12m by 2027. 

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 16:12
Matthew Martin, Reema Alothman, and Farah Elbahrawy

Saudi Aramco shares rose to a record as its chief executive said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia. 

“With the global recovery we’re seeing today, there is more demand for products and we see that from different enclaves, especially in Asia,” CEO Amin Nasser said during a speech in Riyadh.

There’s some pick-up in the rest of the world. 

Crude prices have surged around 20% this year to more than $90 a barrel with consumption increasing and many major producers struggling to boost supply. Several traders believe prices will soon hit $100.

Crude’s rise is contributing to an acceleration in inflation globally and putting pressure on central banks to increase interest rates. 

US president Joe Biden, keen to ease cost-of-living pressures before mid-term elections in November, has in recent months called on producers to increase output faster.

Mr Nasser said part of the problem is a lack of investment in the oil sector. 

Many energy companies are cutting back on new developments as governments and investors push them to lower carbon emissions. 

Saudi Arabia and neighbouring United Arab Emirates are among the few producers still spending billions of dollars to increase their capacity.

Aramco is “on track” to raise its crude-production capacity to 13m barrels a day from 12m by 2027, the CEO told reporters. 

The company will give more details when it announces its results for the last quarter of 2021. 

  • Bloomberg

