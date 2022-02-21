Drilling suggests more gold at Irish exploration firm's Monaghan licence than anticipated

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources said latest drilling results in the area indicate an additional discovery of “great significance”
Professor Richard Conroy, chairman, Conroy Gold and Natural Resources, which holds a number of gold exploration licences around the border counties.

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 16:01
Geoff Percival

Irish mineral exploration company Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has indicated there could be more gold at its Clontibret licence area, in Co Monaghan, than previously thought.

The company said latest drilling results in the area indicate an additional discovery of “great significance”. 

Conroy Gold holds a number of gold exploration licences around the border counties. 

The most progressed is at Clontibret, where the company has long since held ambitions to develop the first commercial gold mine in the Republic.

Joint venture with Turkish company

That target has been progressed within the last 12 months with Conroy entering a joint venture to develop Clontibret with Turkish mining company Demir Export.

The latest drilling round was undertaken by Demir as part of its due diligence of the Clontibret site.

“The due diligence and validation drill holes completed by Demir Export have confirmed and added to the understanding of the Clontibret gold deposit built up by Conroy Gold," said Conroy chairman Professor Richard Conroy.

He said the results — which showed the widest gold intercept yet at Clontibret — "indicates there is the potential to increase the overall gold content of the deposit".

"Demir Export has the mining expertise and the financial resources not only to bring the Clontibret gold deposit to construction-ready status and into operation as a mine, but also to advance the significant gold potential of the other licences along the gold trend to the same status," Mr Conroy said.

