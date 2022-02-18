Kingspan shrugs off inflation pressures with strong results and return to acquisition trail, but ‘cautious’ on future

Specialist building services group Kingspan is back on the acquisition trail, having agreed a €550m purchase after posting a strong set of annual results, showing it is continuing to cope with high cost inflation.

The Cavan-headquartered international building insulation business has reported a near 50% increase in trading profit, to €755m, for 2021; with revenues surging by 42% to just under €6.5bn. The group finished last year with an after-tax profit of €571m, which was 48% ahead of the previous year.