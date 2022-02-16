EDF Renewables plans seven-turbine windfarm for Clare 

Renewables energy firm EDF is planning to develop a new 50MW windfarm on land to the east of Broadford in Co. Clare.

The proposed Lackareagh Wind Farm, which could power more than 35,000 homes, will be located in the townlands of Killeagy and Shannaknock.

The firm is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout.

EDF Renewables said it intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which could consist of up to seven turbines, to Clare County Council in early 2023. Subject to planning permission, the windfarm could be constructed and operational by 2026.

“With the effects of the climate crisis becoming ever more visible, projects like Lackareagh Wind Farm are more important than ever," Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said.

"EDF Renewables Ireland is committed to keeping local people informed about its projects and a public consultation event will take place as the Lackareagh Wind Farm progresses. This will be either online or in a local venue, depending on Covid-19 guidelines.

“The project will also deliver significant investment in the area in the form of the Community Benefit Fund and rates, which will provide funding for local initiatives and activities.

"As the project progresses, we’ll be working closely with local residents and the wider community in East Clare, and the County Council, to keep them updated and informed on how Lackareagh Wind Farm will benefit the local area.”