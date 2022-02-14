FBD Hotels eyes bounce back with €25m purchase

Hotel group FBD Hotels & Resorts is to expand through the €25m acquisition of the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare.

The group has agreed to buy the four-star property from Tetrarch Capital and the deal will add 300 staff to its already 900-strong workforce. FBD Hotels already owns five hotels in Ireland and Spain, including Faithlegg Hotel in Waterford, the Heritage Hotel and Spa in Laois, Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, and the Sunset Beach Club in southern Spain.