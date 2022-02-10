AstraZeneca notches up €3.5 bn in Covid jab sales in 2021

Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca has revealed it made four billion dollars (€3.5 billion) in sales from its coronavirus jab last year, but said revenues from coronavirus products are set to fall over the year ahead.

The group, which is not making a profit from the vaccine, notched up 1.76 billion dollars (€1.5 billion) in sales from the Covid jab in the final three months of last year alone, with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world over the year as a whole.