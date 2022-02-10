Everything is awesome as Lego announce first Irish store

Shoppers will have the chance to create personalised products thanks to the Minifigure Factory.
Everything is awesome as Lego announce first Irish store

Lego has announced their first Irish store to be located on Grafton Street in Dublin. Picture: Lego

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 07:56
Michelle McGlynn

There is good news for Lego fans as the ever-popular toy brand has announced their first Irish store will open this year.

The store will open on Grafton Street in Dublin this summer and promises to delight fans of all ages.

Shoppers will have the chance to create personalised products thanks to the Minifigure Factory.

Visitors can design and create unique Lego Minifigures that can mimic their own facial expressions. They can mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to make their perfect Lego figure.

The Pick a Brick Wall feature allows Lego enthusiasts to select the exact elements needed for their builds.

Announcing the arrival of Lego stores to Irish shores, the brand promises to treat shoppers to the concept of 'Retailtainment' - a blend of physical and digital in-store experiences.

There will be free build challenges and other events held each month.

3D Lego models inspired by Dublin city and Irish culture will be found throughout the store.

The Vice President of Global Lego Retail Development said the Grafton street location is perfect for the company's first shop.

"The city has been part of Lego Retail’s expansion strategy for many years given the existing huge number of Lego Fans in Ireland and the international customers typically found in the city," said Simone Sweeney.

"The new Lego Store in Dublin will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe."

There are plans for the Dublin location to be a destination for product launches and events.

Read More

Disney+ adds 11.8m subscribers in first quarter

More in this section

EU referendum Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary sees 'dramatic recovery' in bookings, in change of tone for airline
Smurfit Kappa to continue raising prices amid 'unprecedented' cost inflation Smurfit Kappa to continue raising prices amid 'unprecedented' cost inflation
A picture taken on January 26, 2010 show Smurfit Kappa sees further price rises after record earnings
<p>During the first quarter, Disney+ released the first episode of 'The Book of Boba Fett' (pictured), about the Star Wars bounty hunter; 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary series from filmmaker Peter Jackson, and 'Hawkeye', about the Marvel superhero.</p>

Disney+ adds 11.8m subscribers in first quarter

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices