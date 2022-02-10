Everything is awesome as Lego announce first Irish store

There is good news for Lego fans as the ever-popular toy brand has announced their first Irish store will open this year.

The store will open on Grafton Street in Dublin this summer and promises to delight fans of all ages.

Shoppers will have the chance to create personalised products thanks to the Minifigure Factory.

Visitors can design and create unique Lego Minifigures that can mimic their own facial expressions. They can mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to make their perfect Lego figure.

The Pick a Brick Wall feature allows Lego enthusiasts to select the exact elements needed for their builds.

Announcing the arrival of Lego stores to Irish shores, the brand promises to treat shoppers to the concept of 'Retailtainment' - a blend of physical and digital in-store experiences.

There will be free build challenges and other events held each month.

3D Lego models inspired by Dublin city and Irish culture will be found throughout the store.

The Vice President of Global Lego Retail Development said the Grafton street location is perfect for the company's first shop.

"The city has been part of Lego Retail’s expansion strategy for many years given the existing huge number of Lego Fans in Ireland and the international customers typically found in the city," said Simone Sweeney.

"The new Lego Store in Dublin will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe."

There are plans for the Dublin location to be a destination for product launches and events.