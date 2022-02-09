Disney+ adds 11.8m subscribers in first quarter

Walt Disney's Disney+ subscriber growth restored faith in the future of streaming video and came on top of strong demand at US theme parks, lifting shares 8% after hours last night.
Speaking on CNBC, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek reaffirmed the Disney+ subscriber target of 230m to 260m by 2024. The company added 11.8m Disney+ subscribers in the first quarter.
The company's overall revenue rose 34% to $21.82bnn in the quarter ended January 1, topping analysts' estimate of $20.91bn, according to Refinitiv data.
Disney+, the company's two-year-old streaming service, kept the business afloat when the pandemic disrupted its legacy theme parks, resorts, and cruise operations.
Now, the relaxing of government restrictions and pent-up demand has led to strong attendance at domestic theme parks as Omicron fears have receded.
Excluding items, Disney earned $1.06 per share, blowing past Wall Street's estimate of 63c.
Revenue in the parks, experiences, and products segment more than doubled to $7.23bn in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, operating income in the segment stood at $2.45bn, versus an operating loss of $119m a year ago.
Disney+ subscribers stood at 129.8m at the end of the first quarter, compared with Factset estimates of 129.2m.
Disney has poured billions into creating new programming to grab a share of the online video market dominated by Netflix, staking its future on a direct-to-consumer strategy.
Its much anticipatedseries will premier on Disney+ on May 25, Mr Chapek said.
During the first quarter, Disney+ released the first episode of, about the Star Wars bounty hunter; documentary series from filmmaker Peter Jackson, and , about the Marvel superhero.
In January, Netflix forecast weak first-quarter subscriber growth, which sent shares down nearly 20% and erased most of its remaining pandemic-fuelled gains from 2020.