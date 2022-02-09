Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary sees 'dramatic recovery' in bookings, in change of tone for airline

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has seen a “dramatic recovery” in bookings over the past two weeks as the easing of pandemic travel curbs across Europe encourages people to fly again.

The carrier has seen load factors increase to around 75% and expects them to reach as much as 90% by the peak of the summer high season, Mr O’Leary said at a press conference in Milan on Wednesday. Ryanair expects fares to remain low through May before rising during summer, he said.