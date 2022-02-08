Velo Coffee Roasters agrees  new two-year deal with Aldi

Aldi has agreed a new deal with Cork-based Velo Coffee Roasters to supply all of its 149 Irish stores with its ground coffee.

The deal will see Velo supply half a million bags of coffee to the supermarket chain over the next two years. Based in Mayfield, Velo employs 14 staff members and Aldi’s business represented about a third of the company’s output between 2018 and 2021. Under the previous contract, its sales rose by 135% in Aldo stores.