Velo Coffee Roasters agrees  new two-year deal with Aldi

Velo Coffee Roasters owner Rob Horgan is thrilled to have signed a new two-year deal with Aldi.

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 00:00
Alan Healy

Aldi has agreed  a new deal with Cork-based Velo Coffee Roasters to supply all of its 149 Irish stores with its ground coffee. 

The deal will see Velo supply half a million bags of coffee to the supermarket chain over the next two years. Based in Mayfield, Velo employs 14 staff members and Aldi’s business represented about a third of the company’s output between 2018 and 2021. Under the previous contract, its sales rose by 135% in Aldo stores.

Velo joined the Grow with Aldi initiative designed to help small and medium producers develop their brands.

Velo Coffee Roasters, owned by Rob Horgan, has invested significantly in future-proofing its supply capacity, which saw the company move to a new warehouse in January 2021, five times the size of its original facility. The company has also invested in a new coffee roaster worth €310,000 which will double its bean-roasting capacity. Under the new deal, the Velo Tandem Coffee product will be rebranded under Aldi’s premium Specially Selected range as Velo Specially Selected.

"We are thrilled to see Velo Tandem moving to Aldi’s Specially Selected range and are immensely proud to have gone from an unknown coffee company in 2018 to now, only a short time later, seeing such strong sales and being included in Aldi’s Specially Selected range in stores nationwide," Mr Horgan said.

"Working with Aldi long-term has given us the security to expand and invest in our business and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come.” 

Cork pet insurance operator is acquired by Swedish firm

