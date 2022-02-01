Carlsberg warns rising costs may hit beer sales

Carlsberg warns rising costs may hit beer sales

The world's third-largest brewer says it expects organic growth in operating profit this year to fall short of last year's level.

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 21:45

Carlsberg plans to raise beer prices to offset rising raw material costs, potentially hitting beer sales this year.

The world's third-largest brewer reported better-than-forecast fourth-quarter sales but said it expects organic growth in operating profit this year to fall short of last year's level.

"The significantly higher input costs and continued impact from Covid-19 will pose challenges in 2022," the Danish brewer’s chief executive Cees 't Hart said.

Carlsberg expects organic operating profit to increase 0% to 7% in 2022, compared with 12.5% last year.

"We're looking into a different situation this year, and therefore we have a relatively broad range on our financial guidance," the CEO said.

The company had said on Thursday that it would look for growth beyond its core beer market over the next five years to focus on categories such as cider, seltzers and alcohol-free beer, as well as premium brands such as 1665 Blanc and Grimbergen, which it says generate higher profit margins.

Sales in the fourth quarter reached 15.2bn Danish crowns (€2bn), against 14.7bn crowns estimated by analysts.

Carlsberg said it would propose a dividend of 24 crowns per share, or 3.4bn crowns in total, up 9% year-on-year.

  • Reuters

Read More

The 'beerage': The brewers who made it their business to make a difference 

More in this section

Carlsberg to look beyond beer for boost to earnings Carlsberg to look beyond beer for boost to earnings
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Irish-run Open Orphan gets boost as Covid trials on humans deemed safe Irish-run Open Orphan gets boost as Covid trials on humans deemed safe
InflationOrganisation: Carlsberg
<p>BT has opted to stay in sports television rather than going for an outright sale to streaming service DAZN, which had also made an offer.</p>

Talks begin on merger of BT Sport and Eurosport in UK and Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices