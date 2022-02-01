Dalata begins mainland Europe expansion with German hotel deal

It is understood the UK, where Dalata has been growing aggressively over the last few years, remains its key expansion territory
Dalata begins mainland Europe expansion with German hotel deal

The Dalata Hotel Group - which owns the Clayton and Maldron brands - is expected to be a huge beneficiary of a potential wave of European hotel consolidation.

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 20:27
Geoff Percival

The Dalata Hotel Group has announced its first hotel in continental Europe, with a move into Germany.

The country’s largest hotel operator – and owner of the Clayton and Maldron chains – has agreed to buy the operating leasehold of the existing Nikko Hotel in Dusseldorf.  The four-star hotel will retain its current name and will not be rebranded.

Dalata has long-since held ambitions to expand into mainland Europe, with a particular eye on Germany and the Benelux countries. However, late last year the group’s management suggested such expansion was still a medium-term target.

It is understood the UK, where Dalata has been growing aggressively over the last few years, remains its key expansion territory. Dalata has not said what its expansion targets are for mainland Europe, but it is understood that this is the first of many hotel transactions for it on the continent. 

It also remains unclear as to what Dalata's mainland Europe model will be; whether through owning and operating existing properties, rolling out its Clayton and Maldron brands, or through a combination of both.

Analysts, though, see growing opportunity on the back of the widespread damage done to the European hospitality sector by the Covid crisis.

“Dalata’s success in navigating Covid-19 and paying all landlords in full and without delay or issue has significantly raised its profile among hotel owners across Europe, creating opportunities such as this,” said Davy analyst Colin Grant.

“We expect more opportunities to present themselves as many hotel operators across Europe have business models and financial structures that are challenged,” he said.

Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley said: “This announcement represents our first step into continental Europe and is a very exciting opportunity as we work towards building our presence in selected European cities." 

"Whilst retaining our focus on growth in the UK, we have also been exploring opportunities in Europe that are complementary to our portfolio in the UK and Ireland,” Mr Crowley said.

Dalata is due to report annual results next month. It said, in November, that the trading recovery it saw after hospitality reopened continued into the latter portion of the year.

Read More

Dalata Hotel Group shares surge after better-than-expected trading levels

More in this section

Trainer Annemarie O'Brien set to expand her horse monitoring start-up Equimetrics Trainer Annemarie O'Brien set to expand her horse monitoring start-up Equimetrics
Revolut app logo Revolut to begin offering loans and credit cards to Irish customers
Guinness to open €87m microbrewery venue in London Guinness to open €87m microbrewery venue in London
HotelsPlace: GermanyOrganisation: DalataOrganisation: Clayton hotelOrganisation: Maldron Hotel
<p>More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed largely by state, local and tribal governments seeking to hold those and other companies responsible for an opioid abuse epidemic that led to hundreds of thousand of US overdose deaths over the last two decades. File photo: AP/Toby Talbot</p>

J&J among four companies to pay $590m to Native Americans in opioid claims deal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices