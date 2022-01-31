Spotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology over Covid-19 misinformation   

US podcaster Joe Rogan apologised and pledged more balance on his show amid a backlash against Covid-19 misinformation on the streaming service that wiped more than $2bn (€1.8bn) off its market value last week.

On Monday, investors appeared to shrug off the controversy that hurt shares last week, as Spotify's stock price jumped 10% after brokerage Citigroup raised the stock rating to "buy" from "neutral" saying the Swedish company would be able to improve its advertising business.

Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of Covid to try to quell the controversy, a first step into the field of content moderation that other tech platforms have found challenging and costly.

Mr Rogan's show, The Joe Rogan Experience, has been the most listened-to podcast on Spotify and is central to its plan to expand beyond music and take on rivals such as Apple and Amazon.com for a share of the podcasting market.

In a 10-minute Instagram video post, Mr Rogan apologised to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests.

"If I pissed you off, I'm sorry," Rogan said.

I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.

Mr Rogan is a prominent vaccine sceptic and his views on vaccines and US government mandates to control the spread of the virus alienated prominent figures from singer-songwriter Neil Young to guitarist Nils Lofgren.

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell also asked for her music to be taken off Spotify, citing a letter from hundreds of medical professionals urging the platform to prevent Mr Rogan spreading falsehoods on the pandemic.

Spotify has spent billions to build its podcast business.

