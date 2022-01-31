Spotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology over Covid-19 misinformation   

Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of Covid to try to quell the controversy
Spotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology over Covid-19 misinformation   

Spotify's stock price jumped 10% after brokerage Citigroup raised the stock rating to "buy" from "neutral" saying the Swedish company would be able to improve its advertising business.

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 16:28
Helen Coster and Supantha Mukherjee

US podcaster Joe Rogan apologised and pledged more balance on his show amid a backlash against Covid-19 misinformation on the streaming service that wiped more than $2bn (€1.8bn) off its market value last week.

On Monday, investors appeared to shrug off the controversy that hurt shares last week, as Spotify's stock price jumped 10% after brokerage Citigroup raised the stock rating to "buy" from "neutral" saying the Swedish company would be able to improve its advertising business.

Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of Covid to try to quell the controversy, a first step into the field of content moderation that other tech platforms have found challenging and costly.

Mr Rogan's show, The Joe Rogan Experience, has been the most listened-to podcast on Spotify and is central to its plan to expand beyond music and take on rivals such as Apple and Amazon.com for a share of the podcasting market.

In a 10-minute Instagram video post, Mr Rogan apologised to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests. 

"If I pissed you off, I'm sorry," Rogan said. 

I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.

Mr Rogan is a prominent vaccine sceptic and his views on vaccines and US government mandates to control the spread of the virus alienated prominent figures from singer-songwriter Neil Young to guitarist Nils Lofgren. 

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell also asked for her music to be taken off Spotify, citing a letter from hundreds of medical professionals urging the platform to prevent Mr Rogan spreading falsehoods on the pandemic. 

Spotify has spent billions to build its podcast business. 

  • Reuters 

Read More

Spotify responds to Covid misinformation backlash sparked by Neil Young’s exit

More in this section

Boots chemists outlets could be worth €8.4bn as sale kicks off Boots chemists outlets could be worth €8.4bn as sale kicks off
Jysk to open Little Island store on February 3 Jysk to open Little Island store on February 3
LVHM and Luxury Giants Profit Hit by Store Closures in Wake of Virus Luxury brands giant LVMH soars as Dior and Hennessy sales boom                       
<p>The business said that it expects to carry just under 100 million passengers in its financial year, which ends in March. File Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Ryanair misses target and posts €96m loss in third quarter of 2021 as Omicron hits air traffic

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices