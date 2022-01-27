Avolon's Dómhnal Slattery joins Vertical Aerospace

Irish aviation veteran Dómhnal Slattery has been appointed non-executive Chairman of electric, air taxi firm Vertical Aerospace.

The British company is focused on designing, manufacturing and selling a new generation of emissions-free, electric aircraft and has received pre-orders from a range of firms including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet.

Slattery, the CEO founder of the world's second-largest aircraft leasing firm Avolon, succeeds Stephen Fitzpatrick as Chairman, who held the combined role of Chairman and CEO since Vertical listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December.

Slattery will bring his 30 years of experience to the company that includes knowledge of scaling a business, understanding the debt and equity markets and the aviation supply chain. He will remain as CEO of Avolon, which is also a customer and investor in Vertical.

Avolon CEO and founder Dómhnal Slattery.

"Vertical is in the vanguard of innovation in the global aviation industry, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a central role in its growth and development," Slattery said.

"Over the past five years, Stephen has assembled an unrivalled team with a vision to revolutionise aviation through zero-emissions air travel. I am excited to have the opportunity to deliver that vision and bring to market the VX4, an aircraft that will materially change the face of the transportation sector globally as we transition towards a net-zero economy.”

Vertical expects its aircraft, the VX4, to be certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) and be in commercial operation by the middle of this decade.