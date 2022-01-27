McDonald's global earnings weighed by staff shortages and supply snags        

Across the industry, results have been tempered by ongoing cost pressures for ingredients and a stubborn shortage of workers
McDonald's said pandemic restrictions caused some closures in the quarter, and the company is seeing 'increased pressure on labour availability and supply chain management'.

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 14:07
Leslie Patton

McDonald’s posted fourth-quarter global earnings that came in below estimates, weighed down by staffing struggles and supply chain snags.

Across the industry, results have been tempered by ongoing cost pressures for ingredients and a stubborn shortage of workers. McDonald’s, like its competitors, is struggling to attract and keep staff – especially as Omicron hits staff in the US. 

McDonald’s said pandemic restrictions caused some closures in the quarter, and the company is seeing “increased pressure on labour availability and supply chain management”. Chinese sales fell because of Covid outbreaks there.

Higher labour and commodity costs “more than offset” sales growth for company-owned stores in the US, McDonald’s said. The shares had gained 16% in the 12 months. 

Fewer Covid-related closures in the big European markets of France, the UK, Germany and Italy buoyed results. The burger chain plans to open more than 1,800 restaurants globally this year and sees capital spending in the range of up to €21.bn. 

• Bloomberg

Organisation: McDonald's
