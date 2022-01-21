Intel insists no decision made on €70bn project in Europe

Intel is insisting it has yet to make a decision over which European country will secure its $80bn (€70bn) foreign direct investment semiconductor project, potentially involving up to 10,000 jobs — but it would be something of a shock if Ireland were to secure the project at this stage.

Intel in Ireland said no decision has been taken and chief executive Pat Gelsinger speaking in the US said he hoped to announce the major manufacturing site in Europe in the coming months.