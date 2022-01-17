Stripe adds carmaker Ford to its client list

US-Irish firms will process car payments as growth in online payments for big-ticket items continues
Ford joins companies like Shopify, Salesforce, HubSpot and Deliveroo who use Stripe's payment systems. Picture: iStock

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 14:00
Alan Healy

Ford has signed a five-year agreement with US-Irish payments firm Stripe to grow the carmaker's online payments system for customers and dealers in North America and Europe.

Consumers got more comfortable making online payments during the various Covid-related lockdowns with motor dealerships reporting a surge in individuals buying cars online.

Ford Credit, the motor company's financial services arm that provides financing options for car buyers and lessees is teaming up with Stripe, founded by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison to help scale Ford’s e-commerce capabilities by processing payments for consumer vehicle ordering and reservations and payment acceptance for Ford dealers.

Ford joins companies like Shopify, Salesforce, HubSpot and Deliveroo who use Stripe's payment systems.

Eileen O’Mara Revenue & Growth Lead EMEA at Stripe has said: “We are thrilled to announce Stripe’s collaboration with Ford Motor Company, another ambitious global company with Irish heritage. In the coming years, Stripe will play a crucial role in Ford’s digital transformation, enabling new e-commerce experiences for customers and dealers across Europe and the US.

“We’re thrilled to be the payments engine under the hood powering the next stage of Ford’s digital transformation,” said Mike Clayville, chief revenue officer at Stripe. “During the pandemic, people got comfortable paying online for groceries, health care, even home haircut advice from barbers. Now, they expect to be able to buy anything and everything online. Ford is making e-commerce possible, too, and scaling that strategy with Stripe’s help.” 

Rollout of Stripe technology is expected to begin in the second half of 2022, starting in North America.

