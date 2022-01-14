Cork to count for 150 of Aldi's 600 new jobs

Supermarket chain Aldi said it plans to hire 600 new workers this year as part of its three-year programme to open 30 new stores by 2024.

The company made the announcement as they officially opened new corporate offices in Kildare that will accommodate the firm's national buying and marketing teams.

Aldi said 151 of the new roles will be located in County Cork and the company was hiring for store assistant, assistant store manager and store manager positions. Aldi currently employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores.

The most recent industry data from Kantar shows the company enjoys an 11.6% share of the grocery market in Ireland.

New positions

Speaking at the 41,000 square foot facility at Millennium Park in Naas, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said the 600 new jobs this year are in addition to the 1,050 added last year.

"This is a real testament to Aldi’s commitment to Ireland and the hard work of its existing team here. I’m really pleased to see that Aldi will be further increasing its hourly rate and offers a living wage."

"A big priority for me is making sure sick pay is available to all employees and it’s great to see that Aldi has a scheme in place. This expansion is also great news for Irish suppliers, who partner with Aldi and demonstrate the strength of the grocery retail sector as a whole.”

Aldi said the hourly pay rates for its staff will increase from February 1 with store assistants earning up to €14.90 an hour with its entry rate put at €12.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate.

Niall O'Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said the move for its national buying and marketing teams reflects our ongoing commitment to partnering with more great Irish food and drink producers.

"The new facility features our 'Taste Kitchen', a state-of-the-art development kitchen where our Buying team will be able to create and test new Irish products, helping us maintain our leading position as a retailer of Irish products," he said.