Food start-up Flipdish becomes Ireland's latest unicorn

Flipdish has been valued at $1.25bn (€1.09bn), making it the most recent Irish company to reach ‘unicorn’ status.

The Irish food-tech start-up’s valuation follows a funding round of $100m (€87.25m), led by Tencent. The company also received an investment of $48.5m (€42.32m) from Tiger Global Management last February.

“Our investment will help us to empower more hospitality businesses around the world to grow with the best-in-class technology,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Flipdish Conor McCarthy.

Unicorn status is given to companies that reach €1bn in valuation in under a decade and Flipdish joins a small pool of Irish companies sharing the same title. Other Irish unicorns are Workhuman, Intercom, Fenergo, LetsGetChecked, and Intercom. Stripe, the payment system that came from two brothers in Limerick, however is known as a decacorn as it reached over $10bn in less than 10 years.

Flipdish was founded by brothers Conor and James McCarthy in Dublin in 2015. Flipdish creates technology that lets hospitality businesses provide their own food ordering sites and apps, instead of going through third parties like Just Eat which would eat into restaurant commission. Their service also powers QR code order and pay at table online ordering for collection and delivery, self-service kiosks, customer loyalty, and digital marketing.

“Digitisation has been transforming the hospitality sector for years. The ongoing pandemic has further accelerated the trend with hospitality businesses becoming increasingly dependent on digital experiences to attract and retain customers,” said McCarthy.

As part of the investment, Flipdish will be hiring 700 people this year. These jobs are for software architects, data scientists, engineers, and product designers. While other jobs will be created for commercial roles.

In addition, the investment will be used to grow global operations, fund R&D in products that improve the hospitality industry’s digital experience for consumers and support new customers like cinemas, stadia and airports.

The company operates in 25 countries including France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, the UK and the US. Their Irish customers include Dunnes Stores, Romayo’s, Base Pizza, Bombay Pantry, The White Moose Cafe, and Mao. International brands like Subway, Cojean, and Galeries Lafayette also use Flipdish.

Tencent will join existing Flipdish investors Tiger Global, Global Founders Capital, Elkstone, Enterprise Ireland and Growing Capital.