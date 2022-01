Former Dairgold CEO Jim Woulfe has been honoured with the Cork Chamber ‘Outstanding Contribution to Business Award’ for his lifelong career in the agri-food industry.

The native of Limerick has worked for the dairy cooperative for more than 40 years, formally stepping down from the role in recent weeks.

Receiving the award, he joins a distinguished group of previous recipients including Bob Savage of Dell, Anne O’Leary of Vodafone, Frank Boland, Sean O’Driscoll of Glen Dimplex, Darina Allen of Ballymaloe, Brian McCarthy of Fexco, and Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro.

Mr Woulfe accepted the award from Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan, CEO Conor Healy, and John Higgins, Lead Partner at EY Cork, who sponsor the award, as well as receiving messages of congratulations from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Minister Simon Coveney TD.

Before Woulfe took over as CEO in 2009, the Dairygold Co-op’s operating profit had slumped from €21.5m in 2007 to €2.3m in 2008.

Led by Woulfe, the co-op saw a decade of significant expansion and growth. The co-op’s most recent results show turnover maintained at just over €1bn, with an operating profit of €26m.

Chamber President Paula Cogan said Jim Woulfe has devoted his career to Ireland’s leading indigenous sector, which has seen unprecedented change.

“He has gone above and beyond to ensure the livelihood of those working in the sector. He embodies a passion for the support and growth of Ireland and sits on numerous boards including CIT, (now MTU), Cork Airport, the NCPC, Ornua (the Irish Dairy Board) and Fota Wildlife Park.”

“Jim is a richly deserving recipient of the award, recognising as it does, his extraordinary contribution over many years to Cork and the broader region, and his great achievements in leading Dairygold to ever greater success,” the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said.

“It is a great honour to accept this very special award from the Cork Chamber and EY. To be honoured by two business organisations that I hold in such high esteem makes it even more special,” Mr Woulfe said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney said the award recognises Jim’s tireless commitment to enterprise and development in Cork for over four decades. "Jim’s professionalism, enthusiasm and drive never waned and we can now see the impact of his work over the last four decades and cross the southwest region as a whole. I wish Jim the very best in his retirement and extend my congratulations for a hugely significant achievement.”