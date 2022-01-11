Cork firm running production on a 24/7 basis to meet demand for antigen tests

The global demand for rapid Covid-19 antigen tests has resulted in manufacturers expanding operations to meet demand and one Cork company operating its machinery on a 24-hour basis.

The Merck facility in Carrigtwohill produces membrane products that form a key part of the rapid kits that test for a range of issues from pregnancies to Dengue Fever and Covid-19.

Last year the company invested €36m in the facility to add a second machine to produce the lateral flow membrane. A spokesperson for the company told the Irish Examiner that both machines now operate on a 24/7 basis and that the company was prioritising customers who were producing antigen tests.

The new K2 machine has been fully commissioned allowing it to double the production of the membrane product. The company also produces filtration and medical devices for the pharma industry, some of which are used in vaccine production. The additional investments will result in the region of 50 jobs being created over the coming years.

"These membrane products were already in strong demand prior to Covid and are used in a range of test kits including Dengue Fever and home pregnancy kits," the company said.

"Such is the demand for antigen tests that we now prioritise customers who want our membrane products for antigen kits ahead of other requirements."

Despite the increase in production by Merck and other manufacturers the demand for remains for antigen test kits. The use of the kits has surged in recent months and now form a key element of the global fight to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and its variants.

There have been frequent shortfalls with pharmacies and supermarkets running out of supplies. Governments have come under pressure to cut the price of the kits and many countries offer them for free.