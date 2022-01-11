Diageo Ireland boss Oliver Loomes to replace Carolan Lennon as Eir boss

Eir, in recent times, has faced high levels of customer complaints, something it claims to have largely brought under control, and accusations of customer overcharging
Eir mobile phone and broadband retail store outside the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry, Dublin, Ireland.

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 10:07
Geoff Percival

Eir has named Oliver Loomes as its new chief executive; replacing Carolan Lennon who is leaving the company after four years in charge.

Mr Loomes joins Eir from Guinness and Baileys owner Diageo Ireland, where he was managing director and chairman. He will formally join Eir as chief executive designate at the beginning of next month, with Ms Lennon remaining to aid the transition for a number of months.

Eir, in recent times, has faced high levels of customer complaints, something it claims to have largely brought under control, and accusations of customer overcharging. However, Ms Lennon leaves the company after four years of profit growth and continued capital investment.

“Eir is part of the fabric of Irish life, its purpose is to connect for a better Ireland and with that in mind, our objective was to appoint an Irish CEO who truly understands Eir’s significance,” said Eir chairman David McRedmond.

“With decades of experience in leading iconic brands, Oliver Loomes is the ideal person to lead Eir’s next phase, focused on developing a world-class customer experience and a brand that Ireland can be proud of,” he said.

