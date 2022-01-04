Expert panel sought to boost exports by Waterford firms

Local Enterprise Office has issued tender documents seeking applicants for the panel
Expert panel sought to boost exports by Waterford firms

LEO Waterford aims to provide coaching support to owners and managers and to help businesses to understand the basis of their export plan. Picture: P J Browne

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 15:31
Alan Healy

Waterford's Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is seeking to establish a panel of export business advisors to support and mentor companies in the region.

The business body has issued tender documents seeking applicants for the panel who will assist micro and small businesses and enterprises by providing coaching support to owners and managers. This will include helping businesses to understand the basis of their export plan and where they might export, with advice on how to develop an export strategy.

"Local Enterprise Office Waterford recognises the importance of the development of export markets by micro or small enterprises," states the tender documents. 

'Coaching support'

"Through this scheme LEO Waterford aims to provide coaching support to owners and managers and to help businesses to understand the basis of their export plan and where they might export, with advice on how to develop an export strategy and supports available to assist them in implementation of this strategy."

Once established, the panel will be in place for two years. The advisors will be tasked with scoping out the interest of the business in understanding if exporting is for them or, if already exporting, on growing their export potential. It will involve analysing a company's domestic business and product capability, the export opportunity, logistics, potential sales and costs.

Those appointed to the panel will be expected to have a good knowledge of broad issues facing Irish industry and services companies. The deadline to respond to the tender is January 20.

Exports are a key element of the Irish economy. In 2020, exports from Ireland reached a record €161bn. The increase of 5% on the 2019 figure was recorded on the back of increased demand for medical devices and equipment.

Read More

The 40-strong Munster engineering cluster driving growth

More in this section

M&S shares rally 73% in year to overtake online retailers M&S shares rally 73% in year to overtake online retailers
Alzheimer’s drug firm shares slide as Samsung denies €33.6bn takeover bid Alzheimer’s drug firm shares slide as Samsung denies €33.6bn takeover bid
Ikea stock shortages Ikea confirms 10% price hike in UK stores due to Covid
exportsExpert panelBusiness advisors
<p>The LINC Engineering Network was initiated by a group of companies in 2014, in towns like Kildimo, Rathkeale, Newmarket and Mallow.</p>

The 40-strong Munster engineering cluster driving growth

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices