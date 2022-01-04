Expert panel sought to boost exports by Waterford firms

Waterford's Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is seeking to establish a panel of export business advisors to support and mentor companies in the region.
The business body has issued tender documents seeking applicants for the panel who will assist micro and small businesses and enterprises by providing coaching support to owners and managers. This will include helping businesses to understand the basis of their export plan and where they might export, with advice on how to develop an export strategy.
"Local Enterprise Office Waterford recognises the importance of the development of export markets by micro or small enterprises," states the tender documents.
"Through this scheme LEO Waterford aims to provide coaching support to owners and managers and to help businesses to understand the basis of their export plan and where they might export, with advice on how to develop an export strategy and supports available to assist them in implementation of this strategy."
Once established, the panel will be in place for two years. The advisors will be tasked with scoping out the interest of the business in understanding if exporting is for them or, if already exporting, on growing their export potential. It will involve analysing a company's domestic business and product capability, the export opportunity, logistics, potential sales and costs.
Those appointed to the panel will be expected to have a good knowledge of broad issues facing Irish industry and services companies. The deadline to respond to the tender is January 20.
Exports are a key element of the Irish economy. In 2020, exports from Ireland reached a record €161bn. The increase of 5% on the 2019 figure was recorded on the back of increased demand for medical devices and equipment.