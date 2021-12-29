Cork's Everseen settles lawsuit with Walmart

The company creates video technology software that monitors self-service checkouts to alert staff of potential thefts or incorrectly scanned items
Cork's Everseen settles lawsuit with Walmart

Walmart: Earlier this year Cork company Everseen began court proceedings in the US alleging that the US grocery giant was producing its own version of the technology that Everseen was also selling to other companies.

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 15:07
Alan Healy

Cork company Everseen has settled its lawsuit with US grocery giant Walmart.

Headquartered in Blackpool on the northside of the city, the company creates video technology software that monitors self-service checkouts to alert staff of potential thefts or incorrectly scanned items. Founded by Alan O’Herlihy the company has worked with at least 14 of the world’s top 25 retailers, including Walmart.

Court proceedings

Earlier this year the company began court proceedings in the US alleging that Walmart was producing its own version of the technology that Everseen was also selling to other companies. Walmart had denied the claim. Both companies have been working on a settlement agreement for a number of months.

"Everseen and Walmart are pleased to have amicably resolved this lawsuit," Everseen said in a statement. "The parties appreciate the working relationship they established around Everseen’s innovative and effective Visual AI technology. The terms of the settlement are confidential."

Accounts published earlier this month for Evergreen show it recorded significant growth last year almost doubling its turnover to €23.3m.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner earlier this year, Mr O'Herlihy said the company was focused on expanding beyond the US, targeting Asia and mainland Europe, seeking to grow by a factor of 10 over a two-year period.

"As a company, we don’t have a dependence on one customer. The plan is to diversify our product and customer base," he said.

Read More

The future of Irish banking will be decided over the coming months

More in this section

Peter Stringer 25/3/2015 Running a gym and fitness business in the time of Covid  
Former American Ireland Fund boss paid $645k for five months' work Former American Ireland Fund boss paid $645k for five months' work
Chicken welfare annual ranking Brands must adapt to ‘serious threat’ of being called out by ‘woke’ generation
EverseenWalmart
<p>Covid has hit the profits of some coffee retailers. New accounts filed by Tuli Holdings Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax profits fell 56% to  €4.8m.</p>

Profits at Costa, KFC, and Pizza Hut firm slide to €4.8m

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices