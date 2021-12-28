Profits at Costa, KFC, and Pizza Hut firm slide to €4.8m

Covid has hit the profits of some coffee retailers. New accounts filed by Tuli Holdings Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax profits fell 56% to  €4.8m.

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 19:30
Gordon Deegan

Profits at the group behind the Costa coffee shops, a string of KFC franchises, and Pizza Express in Ireland have slumped amid the Covid crisis.      

New accounts filed by Tuli Holdings Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax profits fell 56% to  €4.8m in the 12 months to the end of January, as revenues slid to €48m from €106m in its previous financial year.       

The business posted "other operating income" of €10.5m which compared with only  €860,332 in 2019. That meant Tuli Holdings Ireland avoided going into the red. Tuli Holdings is owned by brothers Sundeep and Raju Tuli who are based in Scotland.

Other operating income included income of €9m, royalties of €1.36m, and net rents of €105,710.

The directors in the accounts said they have carried out a detailed review of the business and were "confident that they have plans in place to continue to increase revenues and profits”.

They also said the financial results were in line with expectations amid the pandemic.

On the impact of Covid-19 on the business since the end of January, the directors said they were "confident that the company's results will return to pre-pandemic levels”.

The accounts for Tuli Holdings Ireland are consolidated but figures released by the Revenue show that its subsidiary MBCC Foods Ireland Ltd received payments under the temporary wage subsidy scheme  and the employment wage subsidy scheme last year. 

Staff numbers fell to 1,659 from 2,084 people employed in the previous year, and staff costs fell to almost €21m from €30.5m. 

