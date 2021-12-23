Freshly Chopped expands to four more countries

The company has entered a partnership with Dutch company FFF International will see Freshly Chopped open 120 new outlets across the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden
Freshly Chopped expands to four more countries

Fast service salad and healthy food takeaway restaurant chain Freshly Chopped is to expand into four more European countries over the next five years.

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 09:13
Geoff Percival

Fast service salad and healthy food takeaway restaurant chain Freshly Chopped is to expand into four more European countries over the next five years.

The company has entered a partnership with Dutch company FFF International – which trades as the Fresh Food Fast Company – which will see Freshly Chopped open 120 new outlets across the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden. 

Under the deal, FFF will act as Freshly Chopped’s master franchisee in those countries.

Freshly Chopped started in Dublin in 2012 and currently has 60 stores across Ireland, the UK and Cyprus, employing 1,000 people.

“Signing this deal to bring the brand to six new countries is a great moment for us and another important milestone on our global rollout. Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone but we know that whatever happens, customers across the world want convenient, fresh, healthy food and there is no brand better than Freshly Chopped at meeting this demand,” said Chopped founder and chief executive Brian Lee.

More in this section

Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm
Ipsen to expand production of drugs at Dublin facility Ipsen to expand production of drugs at Dublin facility
BA and Ryanair investigation Ryanair more than doubles annual loss forecast over Omicron impact
<p>Flutter said the deal “fully aligns” with its strategy of investing to build leadership positions in regulated markets globally. File picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Paddy Power owner Flutter buys leading Italian online gaming firm

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices