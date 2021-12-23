Freshly Chopped expands to four more countries

Fast service salad and healthy food takeaway restaurant chain Freshly Chopped is to expand into four more European countries over the next five years.
The company has entered a partnership with Dutch company FFF International – which trades as the Fresh Food Fast Company – which will see Freshly Chopped open 120 new outlets across the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
Under the deal, FFF will act as Freshly Chopped’s master franchisee in those countries.
Freshly Chopped started in Dublin in 2012 and currently has 60 stores across Ireland, the UK and Cyprus, employing 1,000 people.
“Signing this deal to bring the brand to six new countries is a great moment for us and another important milestone on our global rollout. Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone but we know that whatever happens, customers across the world want convenient, fresh, healthy food and there is no brand better than Freshly Chopped at meeting this demand,” said Chopped founder and chief executive Brian Lee.