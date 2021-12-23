Paddy Power owner Flutter buys leading Italian online gaming firm

The Irish betting and gaming group is buying the business from a fund run by private equity giant CVC Capital Partners
Paddy Power owner Flutter buys leading Italian online gaming firm

Flutter said the deal “fully aligns” with its strategy of investing to build leadership positions in regulated markets globally. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 09:12
Geoff Percival

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has acquired Sisal, the leading online gaming operator in Italy, for just over €1.9bn.

The Irish betting and gaming group is buying the business from a fund run by private equity giant CVC Capital Partners.

Flutter said the deal “fully aligns” with its strategy of investing to build leadership positions in regulated markets globally. It hugely enhances the company’s position in the Italian market.

While much of Flutter’s recent growth has been focused on its US operations, it recently added to its UK business by buying online bingo operator Tombola for €478m.

Sisal is expected to generate earnings of around €248m this year. The Milan-based business generates the bulk of its earnings in Italy, with Turkey and Morocco smaller markets. The company employs 2,500 people.

“I am delighted to add Sisal, Italy’s leading gaming brand, to the Group as we look to attain a gold medal position in the Italian market. 

For some time we have wanted to pursue this market opportunity via an omni-channel strategy and this acquisition will ideally position us to do so,” said Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson.

Read More

Ipsen to expand production of drugs at Dublin facility

More in this section

Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm
Ipsen to expand production of drugs at Dublin facility Ipsen to expand production of drugs at Dublin facility
BA and Ryanair investigation Ryanair more than doubles annual loss forecast over Omicron impact
<p>Fast service salad and healthy food takeaway restaurant chain Freshly Chopped is to expand into four more European countries over the next five years.</p>

Freshly Chopped expands to four more countries

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices