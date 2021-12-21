PFH Group expands with acquisition of Dublin firm TerraAlto

The 100 new roles will be located across Dublin, Cork and Galway
PFH Group expands with acquisition of Dublin firm TerraAlto

PFH has established a three-year growth plan with a substantial mergers and acquisitions budget.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 14:09
Alan Healy

Cork IT company the PFH Group has completed the acquisition of Dublin-based TerraAlto and announced the creation of 100 jobs.

The new roles will be located across Dublin, Cork and Galway to meet the growth for services in TerraAlto's managed services division.

The company specialises in cloud computing helping firms make a digital transformation and provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed services.

PFH has established a three-year growth plan with a substantial mergers and acquisitions budget. Financial details of the TerraAlto acquisition have not been disclosed but it is the first in a series of targeted acquisitions the company seeks to complete in the Irish and UK markets.

TerraAlto joins PFH's 700-strong workforce, 600 of which are technical staff deployed across managed services and consulting services. PFH has grown revenues by 41% in 2021 and revenues in excess of €160m are forecast for 2022.

"This acquisition further strengthens our service propositions across the ICT spectrum as digital transformation accelerates,” Paul Hourican, PFH Chairman said.

"The market for private, hybrid or public cloud infrastructure is expanding exponentially. Now PFH is even better positioned to satisfy that demand; demand, which has also been fuelled by Covid-19 with many enterprises deciding they no longer want to manage their own technology infrastructure, preferring instead to move to the cloud."

Read More

Cork firm Everseen increases staff and turnover after securing new contracts

More in this section

JD Sports financials JD Sports paid out €18m in year it got €1.3m from Covid wage subsidy scheme
Stripe Inc. Co-Founders John Collison And Patrick Collison Interview Stripe Climate increases carbon removal commitments
Waterford firm secures funding for US expansion Waterford firm secures funding for US expansion
Munster BusinesstechnologyPlace: CorkPlace: DublinOrganisation: PFH GroupOrganisation: TerraAlto
<p> Customers will get a 50 yen (39c) discount on set items to reflect the smaller portion.</p>

McDonald's forced to ration customers' fries as supply shortage hits Japan

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices