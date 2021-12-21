PFH Group expands with acquisition of Dublin firm TerraAlto

Cork IT company the PFH Group has completed the acquisition of Dublin-based TerraAlto and announced the creation of 100 jobs.
The new roles will be located across Dublin, Cork and Galway to meet the growth for services in TerraAlto's managed services division.
The company specialises in cloud computing helping firms make a digital transformation and provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed services.
PFH has established a three-year growth plan with a substantial mergers and acquisitions budget. Financial details of the TerraAlto acquisition have not been disclosed but it is the first in a series of targeted acquisitions the company seeks to complete in the Irish and UK markets.
TerraAlto joins PFH's 700-strong workforce, 600 of which are technical staff deployed across managed services and consulting services. PFH has grown revenues by 41% in 2021 and revenues in excess of €160m are forecast for 2022.
"This acquisition further strengthens our service propositions across the ICT spectrum as digital transformation accelerates,” Paul Hourican, PFH Chairman said.
"The market for private, hybrid or public cloud infrastructure is expanding exponentially. Now PFH is even better positioned to satisfy that demand; demand, which has also been fuelled by Covid-19 with many enterprises deciding they no longer want to manage their own technology infrastructure, preferring instead to move to the cloud."