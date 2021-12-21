Stripe Climate increases carbon removal commitments

The purchase cover a wide range of technologies including permanent geologic storage, ocean alkalinity enhancement, enhanced weathering and direct air capture
Stripe Climate increases carbon removal commitments

John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe Inc, left, and Patrick Collison, chief executive officer and co-founder of Stripe Inc.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 12:58
Alan Healy

Digital payments company Stripe is making $6m (€5.32m) in carbon removal purchases from four new companies.

The purchases and upfront financial support for the firms forms part of Stripe Climate, a product that allows a business to automatically direct a fraction of its revenue toward these carbon removal technologies.

The purchases by Stripe, led by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison, cover a wide range of technologies including permanent geologic storage, ocean alkalinity enhancement, enhanced weathering, and direct air capture. 

One of the companies, Sustaera is a startup that sucks carbon dioxide out of the air. The company has raised $10m (€8.87m) in a recent funding round led by climate funds backed by Bill Gates and billionaire investor, Jeremy Grantham.

Stripe has signed up to purchase carbon captured by Sustaera’s first machine, set to be completed in 2023 and remove 10 tons of CO₂ a day, at $700 (€620) a ton. 

The firm is looking at sites for its machines in Florida, Texas, California, Wyoming, North Dakota, as well as Spain and Oman.

Sustaera plans to build a unit in 2027 that can remove one million tons a year, requiring about 100 acres of land.

Sustaera is trying to solve one of the biggest hurdles in carbon removal: scaling the technology which remains expensive and challenging to deploy. 

The company’s machine is built in a modular fashion, with single units that can be put together “like Lego blocks,” according to chief executive officer Shantanu Agarwal.

It also “leverages existing systems, existing supply chains, existing manufacturing, rather than creating everything from scratch,” Agarwal said.

That’s very important when you’re trying to tackle something like carbon capture which needs to be done at scale.

Other companies that Stripe is purchasing carbon removal from are 44.01 that turns CO₂ into rock; Ebb Carbon that removes acid from the ocean; and Eion which accelerates mineral weathering by mixing silicate rocks into soil.

“If we want any chance of achieving gigaton-scale carbon removal by 2050, we need many more shots on goal,” said Nan Ransohoff, head of Climate at Stripe.

“We’re thrilled to purchase carbon removal from four promising new companies, and to be the first customer for three of them. 

"Our goal is to help a portfolio of promising approaches get to the starting line, and then to help them scale quickly.”

  • Additional reporting Bloomberg

Read More

JD Sports paid out €18m in year it got €1.3m from Covid wage subsidy scheme

More in this section

JD Sports financials JD Sports paid out €18m in year it got €1.3m from Covid wage subsidy scheme
Cork pest control firm acquired by Dublin company Cork pest control firm acquired by Dublin company
CC GOVERNMENT BRIEFING IDA in talks with Intel over €70bn investment
<p> Customers will get a 50 yen (39c) discount on set items to reflect the smaller portion.</p>

McDonald's forced to ration customers' fries as supply shortage hits Japan

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices