Career opportunities returning in resilient retail sector

A job in retail won't make you rich but it's a sector that needs to recruit new staff. The Central Statistics Office's most recent figures for job vacancies in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles is 3,300.

Arnold Dillon, director of Retail Ireland, says: "There are significant challenges across the retail sector in terms of trying to recruit staff. Some of it is related to the extended lockdown and the fact that a lot of people made life changes during that period. They moved location or tried to change career."

Dillon says there isn't the incentive for people who moved back to other parts of Europe to come back here.

"Some of the countries in Europe are stronger economically. Also, there are living issues here in Ireland. Even though wages and salaries would be good by European standards, there's the high cost of living when it comes to rent in Dublin and even in places around the country. There is also the cost of childcare," he says.

He adds that some vacancies will "probably have to be filled by workers coming from other countries". Retail , the country's biggest private sector employer, employs almost 300,000 workers with three in four of them based outside of Dublin.

For Waterford-born Cork-based John Breen, a bookseller at Waterstones in Cork's Patrick Street, the good news is that the sectors with the highest annual volume increases were books (as well as newspapers and stationery), up 48.6%.

But having been closed down for five months cumulatively over the pandemic so far, Breen says it was difficult for the Cork branch of the book store "as we are not a shop with our own online presence".

He adds: "But things picked up for Christmas. However, the supply chain from the UK has been disrupted (because of Brexit) but every bookseller in the country is feeling that. We're suffering to a degree because of the worldwide paper shortage. That means publishers have shorter print runs. Where I see (loss of business) is when people looking for a book find we don't have it, they sometimes don't ask us to order it saying they'll order it themselves online. I really think that is something the trade has to accommodate."

Waterstones in Cork recently took on a number of full-time staff as they lost some staff members. "We always take on temporary staff at Christmas but that's only for a few weeks. I wouldn't say there's a huge amount of jobs in the business at the moment. There's a staff of twenty in the shop. That said, Dubrays have recently opened two bookshops here; one in Cork and one in Dundrum Town Centre."

While every bookshop is competition for Waterstones (even Tesco, says Breen, as the supermarket chain sells books), he is delighted to see "any book chain expanding. It means a healthy readership and market."

Breen started working part-time in the book business for a brief period in 1988 when Waterstones opened in Cork. Prior to that, he taught for a while, having gained an arts degree from UCC. But his subjects, English and Spanish, were not in demand.

"After some years on the dole trying to get work, Waterstones opened in UCC. I applied for a job there and ended up working there for ten years. I found I enjoyed being able to pay my bills and I loved working in UCC. We lost that contract in 2003 so I was transferred to Patrick Street. It was a big change. I wasn't selling academic books but more the high street stuff. I was working in a bigger shop and I'm still there."

Asked if he aspires to becoming the manager in the shop, Breen says his skills "don't lie in that direction". His own skills include getting on with people, recommending books to them and looking after the account sales.

"Virtually all the schools in Cork have accounts with us. (This is for novels, plays and poetry books rather than standard school books). We supply books to the HSE and to the county libraries."

As well as being at the counter, Breen also works in the back office "doing invoices and account sales. It's very simple because most of it is computerised. I just put the sales through the till in a different way and send out the invoices with them. We have back up as well because we're a very large company. A lot of the administration is done in Solihull near Birmingham. And a lot would work out of Piccadilly."

An avid reader, Breen enjoys organising the writers' events at the Cork store. "We are incredibly lucky in that there is a very strong pool of writers in Cork who are really generous with their time. We don't rely completely on bringing writers in from Dublin or abroad. We have built up relationships with writers outside of Cork; people like John Connolly, Kevin Barry and Lisa McInerney. They've done great events with us. You have to remember that bookshops don't pay writers to do events. The events are seen as promoting their books. Lisa will come from Gort at the drop of a hat and Kevin comes to us from Sligo."

Breen enjoyed interviewing Lisa McInerney and Conal Creedon recently in Waterstones. "It was supposed to be Lisa and Kevin but Kevin couldn't make it. I don't use the term lightly but the Cork legend, Cónal Creedon, stepped into the breach. I've read all his books. As someone said to me, you could poke a stick at any combination of those writers and start them talking."

In terms of cultivating future readers (and writers), Breen is confident that they'll continue to come into the store. While online sales are competition, Breen was "swiftly disabused of the notion years ago that the internet was coming in and that kids were watching video games all the time. I remember standing at the till one day seeing a man and a woman with two kids, about five and six. The minute they got in the door, the kids just pulled away from their parents and ran to the children's section. Kids love that section."

The future of print looks reasonably bright.