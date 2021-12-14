Rettig Ireland to shut Limerick factory with loss of 50 jobs

The plant has been operating in Newcastle West for over 50 years
Rettig Ireland to shut Limerick factory with loss of 50 jobs

The Rettig facility in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, is set to close its doors in June next year.

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 18:35
Ryan O’Rourke

Over 50 jobs are to be lost in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, with the Myson Heating Controls factory set to close its doors in June next year.

Rettig Ireland, which operates under the Myson name, has been operating in the West Limerick town for over 50 years, having opened in 1970.

The factory produces radiator valves and other equipment, with hot brass forging, machining of brass nickel, and chrome plating all taking place on-site.

A spokesperson for Purmo Group, the parent company of Rettig, which has headquarters in Finland, said the plant in Newcastle West is scheduled to close in June 2022.

'Giving support to staff'

“There are just over 50 staff and we’re giving them all the support we can in this sad situation,” the spokesperson said.

The future of the factory had been in question since the summer when the Purmo Group announced it would be entering a process of consultation over the facility. Prior to that, in 2019, workers at the site were put on shorter time schedules due to a loss of contracts from the UK.

Local councillor Michael Collins said there had been doubts over the factory for some time, and that the news was not a surprise.

“The employees had been on alert for quite some time, but it is disappointing. They have been in Newcastle West for a long time. They have a long history in Newcastle West, and many families have worked there over the years," he said.

“It is sad to see, but, hopefully, the employees will be offered every support available, including upskilling and retraining, and they will be employed locally,” he added.

Job lossesPlace: NEWCASTLE WESTPlace: LimerickOrganisation: Myson Heating ControlsOrganisation: Rettig Ireland
Family Notices