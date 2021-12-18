Diligence is key in hybrid world of work

Ruairí Conroy heads up Diligent Corporation’s Irish operations and throughout the year has hired in the region of 200 people — entirely remote — for the company’s new European hub in Galway. The hub will operate across multiple business functions, including customer support, finance, product, human resources, and marketing.

“We have been hiring remotely at Diligent since we announced the establishment of our Irish operations in November 2020. In March 2021, we created a tailored on-boarding experience for our new staff in Galway to include podcasts, simulations, video, and other interactive activities.

"An incredible amount of thought and detail has gone into the new on-boarding programme, and despite the challenges of the pandemic, we believe the result is a much richer, more engaging experience.”

The new hires work across a range of disciplines, including customer support, marketing, and finance. “In the coming months our focus will be on integrating our new colleagues into the Diligent team,” says Ruairí. “We are always on the search for talent and we currently have a number of vacant positions in our Galway office which are advertised on our website.”

Ruairí brings over 19 years of leadership experience to Diligent. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president of inside sales at SiteMinder, a cloud platform for hotels, leading a global team in their go-to-market growth strategy. He has also led sales and acquisitions teams at Google, and lectures at National University of Galway, where he designed and delivers a Digital Sales Management module.

“I was attracted to Diligent’s mission which is to help organisations across the world lead with purpose,” he explains. “As a native of Mayo, I was also impressed by the company’s decision to establish their European hub in the West of Ireland. It was a huge appeal to work for a company so dedicated to contributing to the local economy and creating jobs in the region, and has

awarded me a great opportunity to build a team from a diverse talent pool that stacks up to any other market around the world.”

Looking to the future of work for 2022 and beyond, he sees the hybrid model being most suited to Diligent: “This will vary for each company, but for Diligent in Galway, we believe the future is hybrid. And through employee feedback we know this method of working is what the majority of our Galway employees want.

The benefits of a hybrid working model for employees is well known — reduced commuting costs and enhanced work-life balance — to name but a few.

He adds that the benefits to business are also evident, including increased productivity, improved employee work-life balance, and access to a wider talent pool: “While the majority of the team are working remotely until our state-of-the-art new office opens, I believe a hybrid working model will be a success for Diligent in Galway. Providing employees with choice and flexibility regarding their working arrangements is important while trusting colleagues to choose the best working option to suit their circumstances.”

While Covid-19 has put many businesses under severe stress, it has also brought on new ways of working that will prove more efficient in the long run. “The shift towards hybrid and remote working has happened at a far quicker pace than previously expected.

At Diligent, the pandemic has accelerated increased efficiency in our on-boarding programme, and we hope to incorporate much of the engaging content and activities forward into the physical programme once safe to do so.” Ruairi believes remote and hybrid working will help benefit the economics of rural Ireland in the years to come: “With more people spending time in their local area, this should be a boost to businesses in towns and villages across the country. I’m living proof of this, having spent most of my time over the past 18 months in Tourmakeady, a small Gaeltacht village in Mayo.”

He believes increased focus by government to enhance the national network of remote working hubs should also provide additional opportunities for workers to stay in their local area.

“We are very ambitious for our global and Irish operations. Diligent has grown significantly under the stewardship of our CEO Brian Stafford. As the leading governance, risk and compliance SaaS company, we now serve one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world.”

Diligent is continuing to develop new and innovative solutions within its integrated GRC and ESG platform to help business leaders make data-driven decisions: “As Diligent’s European hub, our Ireland office is also very important from a strategic point of view, and I expect our numbers here in Galway will grow in the years ahead.”

Good track record

Ireland’s proven track record as a successful location for world leading and high growth multinational companies from around the world will continue, he believes, adding that Diligent’s decision to establish its European hub in Galway was influenced by a highly educated and young workforce, strategic geographical location and being a member of the EU.

“Ireland has also developed a really strong reputation over the last two or three decades as an ideal location for tech investment,” says Ruairí. “The Irish Government and the IDA are also a great support for companies looking to invest in Ireland, they have been a great support to us. We look forward to continuing to contribute to Ireland’s thriving tech economy as we grow.”

Ruairí takes an optimistic outlook as a new year dawns. “The pandemic has proved to be a difficult time for the Irish economy. However, I am incredibly optimistic for the future of business in Ireland. Our economy was resilient during the pandemic and has been recovering steadily in recent months which has been a positive sign for the business community.”

While an open economy will always encounter risks, Ruairí highlights climate change as one of the biggest global challenges facing the business community.

It’s important for business leaders to have conversations about the environmental impact of their operations now and take action.

"At Diligent, we have been assessing our environmental impact, and we’ve made a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Furthermore, our recent acquisition of Limerick-based software company Accuvio, who specialise in environmental, social and governance reporting software, is helping organisations and their leaders to make better decisions about how they can play a positive role in reducing the impact of climate change.”