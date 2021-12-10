Primark/Penneys sales levels better-than-expected, owner says

The trading performance of clothing retailer Primark – which trades here as Penneys - has been ahead of expectations in its new financial year, with improved like-for-like sales compared to the fourth quarter of its last year, parent group Associated British Foods has said.

It said Primark, which trades from 400 stores in Europe and the US – with Penneys operating 36 stores in the Republic alone - but does not have an online operation, was managing disruption in its supply chain by prioritising products most in demand with the support of its logistics providers.