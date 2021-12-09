Online greetings card company Moonpig sees revenues drop as rivals reopen shops

British online greetings card company Moonpig has reported an 8.5% drop in first-half revenue after the reopening of high-street rivals that were forced to close in the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the six-month period to the end of October of £142.6m (€167m), however, was still more than double the level of two years ago, which the company said reflected growth in customer numbers, order frequency and gifting.