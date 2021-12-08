Indian tech firm to create 250 jobs in Waterford

Centre will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global companies
Indian tech firm to create 250 jobs in Waterford

he new roles will cover several functions across various job levels from customer and technical support roles to areas of finance, HR, planning and capacity management.

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 08:31
Alan Healy

Inidan tech giant Infosys is to expand its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

The company's business process management arm Infosys BPM said the new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels from customer and technical support roles to areas of finance, HR, planning and capacity management.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014 providing services across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech and fintech sectors. The company has since then, further expanded through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

"The launch of the new centre is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills," Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO of Infosys BPM said.

"This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment."

Martin Shanahan of IDA said Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region, particularly in the IT sector.

More in this section

File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Kerry firm tops latest list of tax defaulters with €1m settlement
DENIS SCANNELL Shannon and Cork port rail links form key elements of plan to grow rail freight
BMW aims to sell two million purely electric vehicles by 2025 BMW aims to sell two million purely electric vehicles by 2025
<p>CRH chief executive Albert Manifold has made several bolt-on acquisitions this year, including the purchase of Hancock Concrete Products to expand its concrete pipe business in the US Midwest. </p>

CRH 'seeks sale of Oldcastle unit in US for €2.7bn'

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices