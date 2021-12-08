Indian tech firm to create 250 jobs in Waterford

Inidan tech giant Infosys is to expand its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.
The company's business process management arm Infosys BPM said the new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels from customer and technical support roles to areas of finance, HR, planning and capacity management.
Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014 providing services across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech and fintech sectors. The company has since then, further expanded through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.
"The launch of the new centre is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills," Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO of Infosys BPM said.
"This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment."
Martin Shanahan of IDA said Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region, particularly in the IT sector.