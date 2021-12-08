Indian tech firm to create 250 jobs in Waterford

Inidan tech giant Infosys is to expand its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

The company's business process management arm Infosys BPM said the new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels from customer and technical support roles to areas of finance, HR, planning and capacity management.