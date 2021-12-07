CRH 'seeks sale of Oldcastle unit in US for €2.7bn'

A financial analyst expects there to be “good interest” from buyout firms and trade buyers
CRH 'seeks sale of Oldcastle unit in US for €2.7bn'

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold has made several bolt-on acquisitions this year, including the purchase of Hancock Concrete Products to expand its concrete pipe business in the US Midwest.

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 18:19
Aaron Kirchfeld and Kiel Porter

CRH, the world’s second-biggest building material maker by market value, is planning a sale of its Oldcastle Building Envelope unit that could fetch more than $3bn (€2.7bn), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company is working with advisers and recently started reaching out to potential buyers, said the sources. The US-based unit is likely to attract interest from private equity firms, according to the people.

“We would very much like such a deal, as it would refocus the group around the heavy side and related products,” Stifel Financial analyst Tobias Woerner said in a research note. There should be “good interest” from buyout firms and trade buyers, and one option would be to merge the business with US peer Apogee Enterprises, he wrote.

Oldcastle Building generates around $300m in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, the sources said. The unit makes glass building products for projects ranging from storefronts and building entrances to shower enclosures and skylights.

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold has made several bolt-on acquisitions this year, including the purchase of Hancock Concrete Products to expand its concrete pipe business in the US Midwest. CRH shares gained 3% in Dublin trade on Tuesday, valuing the company at €35.2bn.  

Read More

CRH eyes huge slice of Biden's $1tn US rebuilding plan

Bloomberg 

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Shannon and Cork port rail links form key elements of plan to grow rail freight
BMW aims to sell two million purely electric vehicles by 2025 BMW aims to sell two million purely electric vehicles by 2025
Hedge fund steps up pressure on Airtricity owner SSE over wind farms Hedge fund steps up pressure on Airtricity owner SSE over wind farms
constructionbuilding materialsPlace: IrelandPlace: USAOrganisation: CRH
<p>Munster companies accounted for more than half of settlements</p>

Kerry firm tops latest list of tax defaulters with €1m settlement

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices