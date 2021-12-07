Kerry firm tops latest list of tax defaulters with €1m settlement

A Kerry company, now in liquidation, made the largest settlement of €1.06m with the Revenue for under-declaring taxes.
Jurras Ltd, a patent licensor with an address at Cahernard, Castleisland, Co Kerry paid €345,928 in owed taxes, €571,962 in interest and a further €138,371 in penalties. Another company, Foxgold Ltd, also in liquidation and engaged in the occupation of patent licensor and based at the same address of Cahernard, Castleisland made the second largest settlement of €239,141. Both companies were subject of Revenue audits for the under-declaration of Dividend Witholding Tax.
The two companies were amongst 15 cases published by the Revenue today where a total of €2.8m in settlements were agreed with the Revenue. Nine cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000.
Cork Seafood processor, Keohane Seafood Unlimited, of Unit 28, Kinsale Road Industrial Park made the third-largest settlement of €227,742, made up of €141,770 in tax, €43,441 in interest and €42,531 in penalties. It followed a Revenue audit case for under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.
In all 15 cases, Revenue said the settlement was either fully paid or arrangements to fully pay were in place.
In the three-month period to September 30 a total of 280 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 14,142 risk management interventions, were settled, resulting in a yield of €94.9m in tax, interest, and penalties.