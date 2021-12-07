Kerry firm tops latest list of tax defaulters with €1m settlement

A Kerry company, now in liquidation, made the largest settlement of €1.06m with the Revenue for under-declaring taxes.

Jurras Ltd, a patent licensor with an address at Cahernard, Castleisland, Co Kerry paid €345,928 in owed taxes, €571,962 in interest and a further €138,371 in penalties. Another company, Foxgold Ltd, also in liquidation and engaged in the occupation of patent licensor and based at the same address of Cahernard, Castleisland made the second largest settlement of €239,141. Both companies were subject of Revenue audits for the under-declaration of Dividend Witholding Tax.