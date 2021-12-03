DropChef adds corporate wellness to its service menu

Home recipe kit company DropChef has expanded its business with a new corporate wellness offering, which has developed from its work with staff at some of Ireland's largest employers.

DropChef delivers all the ingredients you need to cook a healthy dinner along with an easy-to-follow recipe card. Its corporate offering includes regular subsidised healthy meals, live online cookery demonstrations and team building events.

DropChef currently works with a variety of clients and teams including Google, Accenture and Blueface. The new corporate wellness service follows a period of sustained growth by the company’s direct-to-consumer service.

Ryan Scott, CEO of DropChef, said: “Over the last year we have worked with some of Ireland's leading employers in directly identifying how they can do more to retain and reward their talent.

“From these conversations, we got a better sense of the challenges involved with remote and hybrid working arrangements. In response, we have created a suite of employee wellness solutions to meet their needs.”

In the lead-up to the Christmas period, employers can also avail of Irish artisan Christmas hampers, out-of-the-box virtual team events and Christmas dinner kits for their employees.

Ryan Scott founded DropChef in 2015, along with Roman Grogan and Sam O'Byrne. The three friends shared a love for healthy wholesome food. The food-tech business now delivers tailored healthy meal kits with measured, locally sourced ingredients to homes throughout Ireland.

Each week, the menu changes completely meaning that customers never get tired of eating the same food and that they enjoy a healthy varied diet.

All of the ingredients are pre-measured meaning that it's more straightforward for customers to follow the recipe and that they eliminate their food waste, meaning that they reduce their environmental footprint.

Bobby Kerr, DropChef board member, Ryan Scott, CEO of DropChef, with Becca Stark, dietician at DropChef, and Paul Hogan of Hogan’s Farm.

DropChef’s technology cuts food and packaging waste, while driving the adoption of healthier meal options and hence overall wellbeing.

As part of its latest expansion, Gary Scott has been appointed as the new head of corporate wellness. Gary joined the company to lead the new service and brings a wealth of experience in the area following his previous roles in physical therapy and workplace ergonomics.

Working closely with DropChef’s new full-time dietician, he assists new clients in fostering a healthier and high-performance workplace.

Gary said: “In recent years, there has been a real effort made by employers in Ireland to create a culture that cares about the health and wellbeing of employees.

“The past 18 months has been extremely disruptive and stressful for employees, and as we face into a winter of uncertainty with regard to Christmas parties for businesses this year, employers are now looking for alternatives to ensure that staff feel valued and engaged, even if they can’t come together in person.

“Our new suite will provide more options and enable companies to move away from the standard gift of alcohol or fast-food vouchers.”

In late 2020, a €2 million investment was announced in DropChef by VentureWave Capital’s Impact Ireland Fund. The investment is driving the expansion of this disruptive food-tech platform, driving scale, innovation and new market entry.

Ryan Scott, DropChef's CEO, is currently enrolled in the Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL), where he is learning how to adapt traditional, wasteful, impactful food systems so as to safeguard the future nutritional needs of current and future generations.