Ulster Bank reiterates advice to 990,00 customers over its early 2022 exit plan             

Ulster Bank has reiterated its advice to its almost 990,000 personal and commercial customers not to leave it to last minute to think about who they will bank with, as the major lender presses ahead with plans to quit banking in the Republic early next year.
It comes as Ulster met with a range of financial service providers on Thursday who may be interested in providing services for customers holding current accounts and deposits at the bank.
Ulster Bank met with both the traditional bank lenders as well as non-bank entities and reiterated advice to its 916,000 personal accounts covering current accounts and deposit holders, and 70,000 commercial account holders, not to leave it to the last moment to prepare to switch or open an account at a new bank or provider.
"As part of Ulster Bank’s withdrawal and closure programme, today we invited financial service providers in the Republic of Ireland to a meeting to outline our plans for communicating current account and deposit account move and close activity to customers, beginning in early 2022," it said.
On the carve-up of its €20.5bn loan books, Ulster-owner NatWest has so far struck a non-binding agreement that Permanent TSB will get €7.6bn of its non-tracker mortgage loans, including some micro-SME loans. Permanent TSB will also take on 25 of Ulster's 88 branches in the Republic.
That memorandum of understanding also includes a commitment that NatWest will acquire a 20% stake in Permanent TSB. Ulster also has a binding agreement for AIB to get €4.2bn in corporate loans.
The destination of other loans still has to be decided.
Banking customers in Ireland are facing an unprecedented level of uncertainty as Ulster, which is the third-largest general lender, and KBC Bank, a leading mortgage lender, both prepare to exit next year.