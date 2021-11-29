Equinor to leave Ireland selling stake in Corrib gas project

The move brings to an end the Norwegian company's involvement in Ireland

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 15:04

Norway's Equinor has agreed to sell its stake in the Corrib gas field to partner Vermilion Energy, the Norwegian oil firm said on Monday, putting an end to its activities in Ireland.

Equinor and Vermilion have agreed a consideration of $434m (€512m) for the sale, before closing adjustment, with an effective date set Jan. 1, 2022.

The Corrib field started production in 2015 and is located 83 kilometres off the coast on Mayo in water depths of almost 350 meters.

“The Corrib field has been an important non-operated project for Equinor for several years. We have taken the decision to sell the asset to focus our portfolio, in line with our strategy, to capture value from the current strong market and to free up capital that we can re-invest elsewhere,” says Arne Gürtner, senior vice president responsible for the UK and Ireland.

Following the deal, Equinor will no longer have active business presence in Ireland, after also deciding to withdraw from an early phase offshore wind project in the country.

Equinor and Vermilion have agreed to hedge some 70% of the production for 2022 and 2023, and have also agreed a contingent payment that will be paid on a portion of the revenue if European gas prices exceed a given floor level, Equinor said.

The deal is subject to approval by partners, government and regulatory bodies.

Additional reporting Reuters

